Call of Duty 2022 announced: Modern Warfare 2 gets title, logo

Call of Duty returns to Modern Warfare in 2022, developer Infinity Ward and Activision confirmed Thursday in tweets that showed the logo and the title of the next game in the series, which appears to be, simply, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This year’s entry in the enduring shooter franchise is expected to arrive on consoles and PC sometime later this year.

On Twitter, the game’s official account teased “the new era of Call of Duty is coming,” and posted a brief teaser video. That video offers little more than an aesthetic tease, but very briefly shows the logo for Task Force 141, the international spec ops unit that served as the principal protagonists of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released in 2009.

(This year’s game may technically be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, in an attempt to differentiate it from the other game that bears that name, based on the above logo. The Call of Duty: Black Ops games have used Roman numerals for sequels, including the unusual Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.)

The next Call of Duty is a direct sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward’s reboot of the sub-brand that started in 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The 2019 Modern Warfare has been the most successful Call of Duty title to date, Activision has said.

Activision has reportedly shown the new Modern Warfare 2 privately this week to NFL draft prospects in Las Vegas, and is expected to show the game more widely soon.

A new premium Call of Duty game isn’t the only shooter Activision has planned for the property this year; a new Warzone game, a “built from the ground-up,” free-to-play shooter with battle royale elements, is also coming in 2022. The original Call of Duty: Warzone was released in March 2020, and was part of the previous Modern Warfare’s season 2 content. Since then, Activision and developer Raven Software have updated Warzone with content from Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard.