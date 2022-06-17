Calendars by Readdle makes its way from the iPhone and iPad to the Mac

Readdle, best known for its PDF and document productivity apps for iOS, also makes a comprehensive Calendars app that combines tasks, to-dos, and reminders — and, today, that app is now available for Mac (via 9to5Mac). Officially titled Calendars by Readdle, it joins the Ukraine-based company’s collection of Mac apps like PDF Expert and Spark email.

Fans of the Calendars by Readdle app will be excited to know that the Mac app syncs up with the iPhone / iPad versions and that cross-device use will not cost extra on top of the $19.99 per year Pro subscription plan. You can use the main calendar part of the app for free, although you will miss out on the integration features with apps like Google Tasks and Apple’s Reminders as well as the weekly planner feature, meeting room bookings, weather, and more. It’s also really helpful with creating and launching Zoom and other video meetings.

Comparable apps include Fantastical, which also has Mac, iPad, and iPhone apps but costs twice as much as Readdle for about $40 a year. Both apps include natural language parsing that lets you type things like “breakfast with Pavan at noon tomorrow at Hidden Grounds,” which it converts to a calendar item. Fantastical does work on older Macs running macOS 10.13.2 High Sierra, though, while Calendars by Readdle requires macOS 11.0 Big Sur or newer. Fantastical also released a more enterprise-y scheduling feature this year that can help you get an opening with someone else even if they don’t use the app.

You can try out Calendars by Readdle for free on the Mac App Store. The company also offers a seven-day free trial of the Pro version so you can do everything the app offers, including adding multiple accounts so you can have your iCloud, Google, and Exchange calendars and tasks in one place.