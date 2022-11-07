Buying two games at Target will get you a third one for free

Target’s promotion that will set you up with three video games for the price of two is something that gamers shouldn’t miss. If you buy two full-price games, you’ll get a third of equal or lesser value for free. The retailer is including several physical copies of games in the deal, including recent ones like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation or Xbox, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch, Elden Ring for PlayStation and Xbox, and many more. Sadly, God of War Ragnarök isn’t included in the promotion, but other PlayStation hits are, including Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

As we get closer to Black Friday later this month, don’t let too many of these money-saving opportunities escape you. A game or two might not be the only thing you want to gift someone (or yourself), but they make for great stocking stuffers. If you bought a new console, you’re going to want to have something to play during the holidays, so hopefully this helps.

Woot is selling new sets of Master & Dynamic’s MW07 true wireless earbuds in multiple colors for just $32.99. This product released in 2018, so it’s not the usual kind of product that we include in our deals coverage. But just like the last deal, this is a good low-cost option for stuffing those stockings with tech. Each of these MW07 sets includes a stainless steel USB-C charging case, a USB-C charging cable, multiple sets of silicone ear tips, and a wing-shaped tip that can improve the fit in some ears. It has a one-year warranty through Master & Dynamic.

We didn’t think this was a stellar product at its original $299 price point, but at more than 84 percent off that price, these should make some people happy. Plus, you won’t find many earbuds that have as unique of a design as these. Read our review.