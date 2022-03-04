Buy 490-plus role-playing games for $5, help trans teens in Texas

A group of tabletop role-playing game designers are raising money to help support trans rights in Texas. For as little as $5, the “TTRPGs for Trans Rights in Texas!” bundle will give players access to a variety of role-playing games like Wanderhome and Thirsty Sword Lesbians, among many others, with proceeds going to groups that support the trans community in the state.

The bundle is live on itch.io now, and will be available for purchase for one month. Proceeds will be split between two Texas-based organizations: Transgender Education Network of Texas and Organización Latina de Trans en Texas. So far, the designers have raised roughly $114,000 for the two charities.

The bundle was spurred by a recent directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who asked the state’s Department of Family and Protective services to investigate instances of gender-affirming care for transgender kids as parental child abuse. Texas’ move follows a larger national trend of the GOP attacking trans kids’ health care.

“Trans children are extremely vulnerable, and the actions of the Texas government will put them and any supportive loved ones in danger,” organizers for the bundle said. “Providing funds to trans advocacy groups and support networks helps keep trans folx afloat in Texas.”

A few highlights in the bundle include Wanderhome, which is a pastoral adventure about getting to know sentient animals, and Thirsty Sword Lesbians, which The Hamden Journal named one of our best role-playing games in summer 2021. There’s also Agon, if you’re into Greek mythology and looking to play something on Roll20. If you want something a little sillier to play, the bundle also includes a game where you absolutely must not give any attention to Jonathan Frakes.