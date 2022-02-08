Bungie launches 13-minute Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preview video

The Witch Queen is shaping up to be Destiny 2’s biggest expansion in years, and Bungie just debuted a major video showing off its features.

The latest Destiny ViDoc — Bungie’s long-time name for its expansion-based documentaries — is a little over 13 minutes long and details The Witch Queen expansion’s campaign, weapon crafting, Void 3.0 (as well as teasers for Solar and Arc 3.0), the upcoming Season of the Risen, new Exotics, and more.

One of the stars in The Witch Queen is Bungie’s new campaign, which it’s calling the “definitive Destiny campaign.” Players will battle through Savathun’s Throneworld after following her to Mars. For the first time, the campaign will feature a new Legendary mode, which is far more difficult, and scales based on how many players are in the party.

The biggest draw of the expansion is the new weapon crafting system. The ViDoc shows it off for the first time (on video, anyway), giving players a look at how they can customize perks and level up their favorite toys.

The ViDoc also revealed the name of The Witch Queen’s companion season: Season of the Risen. This new season looks to offer Cabal-themed armor — based off of Caiatl’s horde — and a new Colossus-themed Exotic.

In total, The Witch Queen and Season of the Risen will offer eight new Exotic weapons and six pieces of Exotic armor — two per class. Bungie already revealed three of the armor pieces and six of the Exotic weapons in a trailer last week. The ViDoc shows off new Warlock Exotic boots that add healing to the Empowered Rift. The other two class Exotic and weapon Exotics will likely remain a mystery until launch.

Finally, Bungie gave some additional context on Solar and Arc 3.0, coming after The Witch Queen. Solar will focus primarily on both burning enemies and healing allies. Arc, on the other hand, is all about chaining effects and damage between multiple enemies at once.

This ViDoc is likely the last big look at Destiny 2 before Bungie launches the expansion on Feb. 22.