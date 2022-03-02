Bullet Train’s first trailer is a warning about quiet cars

There are few things quite as relaxing as settling into the comfortable soundlessness of a high-speed train’s quiet car, but silence is a luxury none of the assassins at the center of Sony’s Bullet Train from Atomic Blonde director David Leitch can afford. Based on Kotaro Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle, Bullet Train follows as five hired killers unknowingly board the same high-speed train where they’ve been sent to carry out different assignments. In the novel, it isn’t long before the assassins’ respective jobs expose the killers to one another, and the trailer makes it seem like the movie’s story will follow a similar arc.

As soon as Ladybug (Brad Pitt) gets his hands on the briefcase, he’s been sent by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to retrieve, other killers like Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and whoever Bad Bunny is playing make clear they’ve got no qualms killing him to take it for themselves.

Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Karen Fukuhara, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The movie hits theaters on July 15th.