Bugsnax comes to Switch, Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in April

A major, free content update for Bugsnax, the charming puzzle-adventure game set on an island filled with bugs made of food, is coming to the game on April 28, developer Young Horses announced Tuesday. Called The Isle of Bigsnax, the add-on for the original Bugsnax will send players to a new island teeming with new food-bug-things to catch.

Bugsnax and its free update are also coming to new platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game’s also coming to Steam. (Bugsnax was exclusive to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store when it launched in 2020.)

The new versions of Bugsnax will cost $24.99 at launch, thanks to a 20% discount. Game Pass subscribers will get day-one access to Bugsnax on Xbox platforms, Windows PC, and Cloud.

Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax will add a new landmass to the main game. That new habitat will have all-new quests, puzzles, and Bugsnax to discover. New to the game will be creatures like the Cellystix, a stick bug made of celery; the Cheddorb, a rolling port wine cheeseball; Bunger Royale, an oversized Bunger with tater tots for limbs; Tikkada Masala, a cicada with wings made of naan; Spaghider, an eight-legged mass of pasta; and other fun mashups of snacks and bugs.

Young Horses says players can expect three to four hours of new game content in The Isle of Bigsnax, with voice actors Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell returning to provide new quests and dialogue. Bugsnax’s April update also means additional features for the main game, including a new letter system where island residents will mail you challenges. Complete those challenges to earn gifts, which players can use to decorate their personalized hut, a living and storage space. Console players will also get access to fast travel.

Better still, the Bugsnax of Bugsnax are also getting a major upgrade: the ability to wear hats. These hat-adorned creatures are the Shiny Pokémon of the Bugsnax world, Young Horses says.

You can see more of Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax in the release date announcement trailer above.