BTS gets an official Lego set for K-pop smash ‘Dynamite’

Welp, BTS is getting an official Lego set. I suppose they’ve really hit the big time now.

The international K-pop superstars have been minifig’d for the Lego Ideas 21339 BTS Dynamite set, which show them on the set of the video for their 2020 smash hit of the same name. “Dynamite” not only hit 100 million views in its first day alone, it also gave BTS its first No. 1 single in the United States.

The 749-piece set includes scenes and settings from the video, including the disco, the donut shop, the record store, and ice cream truck. Each building can be detached from the set for individual play or display. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook all appear as they were dressed in the video, too, although we don’t think the minifigs will actually dance like this if you fire up their song.

The BTS Dynamite set will be available beginning in early March 2023, from both Lego retail shops and its online store. The recommended retail price will take a stick of dynamite to your wallet, too — $99.99/£89.99/€99.99.