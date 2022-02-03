The celebrity ranks of Fortnite’s battle royale continue to grow, with the game adding two more musical stars in the form of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The duo, who perform together under the moniker Silk Sonic, will be available in the Fortnite item shop starting on February 10th. (Though players will have a chance to get them early via an in-game tournament on February 7th.)

While the game is known for mashing up pop culture worlds from Marvel, Star Wars, and elsewhere, real-world celebrities are also some of the most popular characters. That includes athletes like LeBron James and Neymar, streamers like Bugha and Ninja, and other musicians such as Marshmello and Ariana Grande. This also isn’t the first time the members of Silk Sonic have been featured in the game; Mars has his own Fortnite emote, while .Paak was part of a virtual concert series in 2020. Outside of the new combatants and their associated gear, Fortnite is also getting a new in-game radio station called Icon Radio, which, naturally, will feature tunes from the musical duo.

It’s a particularly busy time for Epic’s battle royale. Since the game kicked off its latest chapter last year, there have been new additions like goofy dinosaurs and classic locations, and earlier today, a character played by Dwayne Johnson was unlocked for those who purchased this season’s battle pass. Fortnite was even the host of a recent virtual art exhibition.