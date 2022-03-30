Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte prequel gets a cast and more series details

If two more seasons of Netflix’s major hit costume drama Bridgerton isn’t enough for fans, they’ve also got the planned spinoff about young Queen Charlotte to look forward to. Netflix announced casting for the series today, revealing more about the plot and characters than the initial announcements covered. The newest series from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland production company won’t just dive into the rise of Queen Charlotte (played in Bridgerton by Golda Rosheuval), it will also feature young versions of Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).

India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) headlines the new limited series as Charlotte, who has been betrothed to the mysterious and charismatic king of England (Corey Mylchreest) against her will — but she isn’t what he and his royal family were expecting. Their epic love story will prompt a societal shift within the world of Bridgerton. Additionally, young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) will bond with the new queen. Rosheuval, Andoh, and Gemmell are also set to reprise their roles as the older versions of the characters.

The main Bridgerton show is based on a series of romance novels by author Julia Quinn. While there are a few Bridgerton prequels about a neighboring family, none of them follow Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix in December 2020 and the steamy Regency romance quickly rose in popularity. The first two seasons of Bridgerton are available on Netflix. There is no release date for the limited series yet.