Brawlhalla is getting Avatar: The Last Airbender characters this month

Ubisoft’s free-to-play take on the Super Smash Bros. formula, the beloved and long-running Brawlhalla, is getting an Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover event. Three new characters — Aang, Toph, and Zuko — from the animated series will come to the game on Nov. 16. Brawlhalla will also get a new weapon, Battle Boots, in December.

Aang, the Avatar himself, is able to use all four elements: air, water, earth, and fire. In Brawlhalla terms, he uses the Gauntlets and Spear. He’s also able to enter the Avatar State during his signature move. Toph, the blind Earthbender who travels with Aang in the show, uses Gauntlets and Hammer in Brawlhalla. Zuko, the show’s main frenemy, will use Sword and Spear, and during his signature attack, he’s able to disguise himself as the Blue Spirit.

The game will also see a new Avatar-themed map, an emote featuring Momo, and an Appa Sidekick.

This is far from Brawlhalla‘s first crossover event. Players can already jump in and play as Rayman, Ezio, Jake and Finn from Adventure Time, any number of Shovel Knight characters, and, of course, John Cena.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play game, and players will be able to check out several free characters on a rotation each week. However, players will need to spend an earnable in-game currency called Coins to purchase them permanently. Players can also purchase Mammoth Coins with real money to buy crossover characters like Aang, Toph, and Zuko, as well as a variety of cosmetics.