Brave Search no longer requires you to append ‘Reddit’ to your searches

Brave Search has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier to find conversations from forums like Reddit in your search results. This means you’ll no longer have to add “Reddit” to your searches when you’re looking for thoughts from actual humans, not empty answers from websites just trying to get clicks.

You don’t have to do anything in order to start getting these results. If your inquiry has sparked conversation on the web, you’ll see results underneath a new, more prominent “Discussions” section. Brave says it chooses posts to display based on their recency, popularity, relevancy, and how many likes or upvotes posts receive. Right now, Brave only displays results from Reddit and StackExchange but says it will add more sites “in the near future.”

The neat part is that you won’t see Discussions for everything you search. Brave says the feature applies to “hundreds of scenarios” but is best for questions about products, travel, current events, coding, and “highly unique or specific questions.”

I tried the feature out for myself, and I have to admit it’s pretty cool. After searching for “how to find the best graphics card,” I scrolled down to find a section dedicated to relevant responses from Reddit. For comparison, I tried the same inquiry on the desktop versions of both Google and Bing; neither engine displayed results from Reddit (or any forum for that matter) on the first page of results. As a Bing user (yes, people actually use Bing) who has tried Brave Search in the past and values input from other humans, this feature alone may be enough to make me a Brave convert.

Just last week, Reddit started indexing comments in its search results, allowing you to shuffle through relevant replies instead of full posts. More people have been turning to Reddit to get authentic answers, a trend outlined in a post (which was mentioned in Brave’s press release), titled “Google Search Is Dying.” It describes the growing trend of adding “Reddit” to searches, something that Brave Search, which launched in beta last year, appears to be embracing. Brave also recently rolled out a De-Amp feature to bypass pages that use Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages framework.