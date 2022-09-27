Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train is now streaming, but first watch the bloopers

Bullet Train was one of this summer’s non-franchise delights, a violent action-comedy best described as John Wick by way of Looney Tunes. With its theatrical run now firmly behind it, the cinematic pain train from the director of Deadpool 2 is about to arrive at its next stop: video on-demand.

A madcap action movie about a semi-retired assassin named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) trying his best to get a suitcase off a train full of other assassins who want the same thing, Bullet Train is the kind of movie one imagines was as fun to make as the comedy on screen. A behind-the-scenes look at the film, which arrives with the home video release, confirms as such. As a little teaser, The Hamden Journal can exclusively share a brief blooper reel, which mostly features two of the movies best characters, the duo Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), pal-ing around when they should be doing stuff like hurting people.

Bullet Train is now available on VOD, and arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD on October 18.