Both Portal games will arrive on Switch later this year

Folks who have ordered a Steam Deck but won’t get it until the end of this year might actually be able to play a pair of bonafide Valve classics on Switch first. Portal and Portal 2 are both coming to Nintendo’s console later this year as part of the $20 Portal: Companion Collection.

You’ll get access to the single-player modes of both of the first-person puzzle games, as well as Portal 2‘s co-op mode — there’s support for split-screen, local and online multiplayer. That’s great and all, but when are you going to put Half-Life on Switch, Valve?

