Bose’s QuietComfort 45 is our pick for best headphone deal of Prime Day

What makes the QC45s particularly great at this price is their balance of sound quality and comfort combined with excellent noise cancellation — their name is actually spot-on. They also include a transparency mode to help keep you aware of your surroundings, if you’re the type to commute or walk around with headphones on.

The QC45s are also worth considering because the ear cups can swivel and fold for compact storage. If only some other high-end options did that (I’m looking at you, Sony WH-1000XM5). I dig that the XM5s are $50 off right now, but that discount isn’t going to help them fit any better in my bag.