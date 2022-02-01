Bose’s QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones return to an all-time low of $279

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Bose’s QuietComfort family of headphones is a safe bet for those who want both great sound quality and strong active noise cancellation. You’ll have to shell out quite a bit of money for a pair, however right now one of the latest models is back down to a record low. The QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are on sale for $279, or $50 off and a return to their Black Friday price.

They may not be the slickest looking headphones (the Bose 700 take that title), but the QC45 have plenty of other things to love about them. They’re comfortable to wear for hours on end and have handy onboard control buttons, a switch to go from ANC to ambient sound mode, a USB-C port for charging and an impressive 22.5-hour battery life. They pump out clear and balanced sound and Bose managed to improve upon its already stellar ANC. Multiple microphones along with a “proprietary digital chip” in the QC45 help detect and silence more mid-range frequencies, which should quiet things like the subway train you’re riding or the sound of someone else’s Zoom call nearby.

All of those features lead us to award the QC45 a score of 86 in our review, but the cans come with a few downsides. Aside from the lackluster, albeit comfortable, design, the QC45 don’t have automatic pausing and their multi-device connectivity can be frustrating due to the fact that they don’t automatically reconnect to a second device after you take a call. But if you can live with those compromises, the QC45 are a solid pair of wireless ANC headphones that are made even better by this sale price.

