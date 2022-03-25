Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds are more than $50 off today

If you have yet to pick up a decent pair of true wireless earbuds, you can still buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at Adorama and Amazon for $219.99 instead of $279.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on these earbuds since Black Friday. There’s no shortage of noise-canceling earbuds available right now; however, we think these are worth your attention thanks to their excellent sound quality, impressive fit, and wireless — albeit, bulky — charging case. Even with newer options available like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, we still count these among some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially if superb noise cancellation is what you’re after. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace.

If you’re looking for a solid discount on some of Bose’s best noise-canceling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are currently on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy for $279 instead of their usual $329. This discount isn’t uncommon, but it still matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the excellent on-ears. While not a massive departure from its previous iteration in terms of looks, the QC45s boast improved battery life and excellent noise cancellation and are some of the most comfortable headphones we’ve reviewed. They’re also capable of lasting for up to 24 hours on a single charge and can be topped off in short order thanks to their USB-C connectivity, which is a boon given they can’t be used while charging. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, impossibly comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus tablets go on sale at least once a month, but they’re still worth looking into if you’re in the market for a budget slate. Right now, for instance, the 32GB Fire HD 8 with ads is on sale at both Amazon and Target for $44.99 instead of $89.99, matching its best price to date. The tablet’s 8-inch display has a resolution of 1280 x 800, in addition to 2MP front and rear cameras. It’s certainly not intended for heavy lifting, but for anyone looking for an inexpensive e-reader, a kid-friendly tablet with solid parental controls, or something to watch Prime video on, the HD 8 definitely fits the bill.

If you’re looking for something slightly more powerful, the Fire HD 8 Plus is also on sale at Best Buy. This ad-supported model shares many of the same specs as the base model — including the 32GB of storage — but is equipped with wireless charging and 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB. Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB, ad-supported) Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value in for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for all of your Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.

The wireless version of Razer’s claw-shaped Basilisk gaming mouse is currently matching its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy. Right now, you can grab the Razer Basilisk Ultimate with its convenient charging dock for just $99.99 as opposed to $169.99. The impressive peripheral is equipped with a 20K DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons, as well as adjustable resistance for its scroll wheel that allows it to move in steps or freely. This mouse can last for up to 70 hours if you disable Chroma lighting, and the included dock gives you a convenient way to charge the mouse when it’s not in use. While the Basilisk Ultimate can use Razer’s Hyperspeed connectivity via the included wireless dongle, it can also pair with a variety of devices thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate (with charging dock) Razer’s most customizable wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, includes a charging dock, as well as a removable sniper button and an adjustable scroll wheel. It also lets you tweak the Chroma RGB, giving you more control over your lightning.

If you need a gaming mouse, you can currently find Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro for its lowest price ever at Amazon and GameStop. Usually, this wireless model sells for $129.99, but it’s on sale for just $59.99 for a limited time. The DeathAdder V2 Pro features a 20K DPI optical sensor, eight programmable buttons, and weighs in at just 88 grams. Without the Chroma RGB lighting enabled, the mouse can operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge and is rechargeable via Micro USB or Razer’s Chroma mouse dock. The only real drawback to this particular mouse is that its shape is no good if you happen to be left-handed.

| Image: Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro is a lightweight gaming mouse that’s comfortable to use and is a good wireless alternative to its wired counterpart, with five onboard profiles and a 20K DPI optical sensor.

More great deals happening now

The Epic Game Store has officially kicked off its spring sale, which runs until April 7th. If you’re looking for more titles to add to your pile of shame, there are plenty of awesome games currently on sale. A few of the highlights include Boyfriend Dungeon for $15.99 (normally $19.99), Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for $40.69 (normally $109.99), and Hot Wheels Unleashed for $29.99 (normally $49.99).

Originally $199.99, you can currently grab a pair of Sony’s noise-canceling WH-CH710N from eBay for just $42.49 when you checkout with promo code SHOPREFURB15 .

. Who couldn’t use a massage these days? You can work out those knots with this discount on the Theragun Mini at Amazon. Normally $199.99, you can buy the pint-sized, stress-relieving message gun for just $159.99 — its best price to date — in black, red, or brown.

Both configurations of the entry-level 2021 iPad are currently on sale at Walmart. The 256GB, Wi-Fi-equipped model is discounted to just $429 ($50 off), while its 64GB variant is on sale for $309 ($20 off).