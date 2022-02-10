Noise-canceling headphones can be useful, allowing you to easily silence outside noise so you can better concentrate, or simply tune out more easily while working, studying, or traveling. Unfortunately, many noise-canceling headphones can cost well over $250, including popular standouts like Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and Apple’s AirPods Max.

If you’re looking for a stellar set for less, however, Bose is currently offering $129 off the QuietComfort 35 II, selling the over-ear headphones for $179 instead of $299. That’s $150 less than you’d pay for Bose’s newer QuietComfort 45, which are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Despite their age — the QC35 II launched in 2017 — the last-gen headphones remain a comfortable and more budget-friendly alternative to Bose’s newer models, with good sound quality, multipoint pairing, and support for voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II These lightweight, over-ear wireless headphones have one of the best active noise cancellation effects to silence distractions.

Shifting from headphones to gaming, Xbox owners can currently pick up a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $31.69 from CDKeys instead of its usual $44.99 (the price can fluctuate throughout the day). That’s nearly 30 percent off the typical retail price. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll get access to online multiplayer and exclusive deals, as well as EA Play titles like It Takes Two. You’ll also get access to more than 100 Xbox titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can stream on a variety of devices thanks to the rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Considering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains one of the best deals in gaming, it’s not surprising it recently amassed more than 25 million subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) What good is an Xbox without games? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The most recent iterations of the iPad Pro are great, but they can’t do it all. Thankfully, peripherals like Apple’s Magic Keyboard offers a quick and easy way to transform your 12.9-inch iPad Pro into something that resembles a laptop. The latest keyboard — which is now on sale in the white configuration at Amazon for $299.98, its lowest price to date — provides for a great typing experience, with a terrific trackpad, backlit keys, and a USB-C port that allows for passthrough charging (no video or data transfer, though). It’s also compatible with the third, fourth, and fifth generation of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, though, note that this keyboard is sized differently to accommodate the slightly thicker, fifth-gen iPad Pro. Read our review.

Apple Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch, 2021) Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the M1-equipped iPad Pro touts the same features found on the first model introduced in 2020, including USB-C passthrough charging and a great keyboard. The latest revision is sized differently, however, allowing it to accommodate the thicker, fifth-gen iPad Pro.

If you’re still on the hunt for a Valentine’s Day gift, instant cameras are quirky, go-to presents you can often gift anybody regardless of their age. We enjoyed using Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ1 when we tested it in 2020, finding it extremely simple and fun to take photos with. The camera is similar to classic Polaroid — it can even print square photos onto Polaroid-framed film — but comes with a few modern features, including a one-touch selfie mode and mirror. Regularly $119.99, Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling it in various colors for around $100, its lowest price to date. Read our review.

If $99.95 is too expensive for you, however, be sure to check our 2022 Valentine’s Day gift guide, where we’ve curated a list of the best presents starting at just $10.

Instax Square SQ1 The Instax Square SQ1 is Fujifilm’s point-and-shoot Instax camera released in 2020 that prints photos onto Polaroid-framed film. Instead of adding more tech, Fujifilm made the SQ1 as simple as possible.

For gamers on the go, Razer’s Kishi is a useful accessory you can use to transform your Android phone into something akin to a Nintendo Switch. The versatile mobile controller can expand to accommodate most Android phones with a USB-C port centered on the bottom, and it features USB-C passthrough port for charging your phone as you play. It’s also compatible with several cloud-gaming platforms — including Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — giving you a better way to experience both mobile and console titles on your phone. Normally $79.99, the Android version is currently on sale at Razer for $49.99, just $5 shy of its best-ever price. Read our review.

Razer Kishi for Android Razer’s Switch-like controller is designed for mobile gaming and cloud-based gaming services.

Other great deals happening today