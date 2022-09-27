Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones are $80 off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you work in a noisy environment or travel a lot, high-quality noise cancelling headphones can be a godsend. One of the best of those is the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless ANC headphones, and they’re now on sale at close to an all-time low on Amazon. You can pick them up in either black or white for $249, for a savings of $80 off the regular price.

The QuietComfort 45 earned a strong The Hamden Journal review score thanks in part to the excellent sound quality. It offers crisp highs, robust mids and deep bass when a song demands it. The tuning is more neutral than other models, so bass is not booming but exactly as it was intended to be. At the same time, the active noise cancellation is highly effective in a wide range of environments like a train, office or coffee shop. It can even handle things like TVs, voices and similar distractions that other headphones struggle with.

It also comes with handy onboard controls for playing/pausing music, adjusting volume and switching between ANC and ambient sound mode. They charge via USB-C and have an impressive 22.5-hour battery life, so you can wear them all day long without missing a beat.

The only downsides are a less-than-sleek design and the lack of automated pausing seen on rival headphones like the Sony’s WH-1000XM4. Also, their multi-device connectivity can be a bit finicky because they don’t automatically reconnect to a second device after you take a call. But otherwise, the QC45 are excellent ANC headphones, and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date.

