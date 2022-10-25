Bose discontinues its niche Sport Open Earbuds

Bose’s Sport Open wireless earbuds hit the market in early 2021, and less than two years later, the company has decided to phase them out of its lineup. The earbuds are marked with a status of “final sale” and are being steeply discounted on Bose’s online store, and Bose spokesperson Joanne Berthiaume confirmed to The The Hamden Journal that this is the end of the line for the product.

The $199.99 earbuds — now available for $119.99 while supplies last — were marketed as “a truly different kind of sport headphone” upon their release. They don’t actually go into your ear canals or even block them in any way. But rather, the unique open-style design lets them rest above your ears and allows for total situational awareness while listening to music.

The Sport Open Earbuds don’t cover your ears. Image: Bose