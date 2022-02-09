Book of Boba Fett’s credits scene sets up season 3 of The Mandalorian

Given that The Book of Boba Fett was announced via a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian, it should come as no surprise that the show also has its own note to add as the credits roll. And while it might not have the punch of a brand new Star Wars show reveal, it still has welcome news for fans of a certain Book of Boba Fett character.

[Ed. note: This piece contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7.]

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The scene is brief, and simple. Cobb Vanth — the valiant Marshal of Freetown borrowed from the Star Wars: Aftermath novel and introduced in the second season of The Mandalorian — lies in a bacta tank, recovering from his injuries.

At his side is the mod artist — the surgeon/technician Boba recruited to fix up Fennec Shand, as seen in episode 4 of Boba Fett. The mod artist lights up his space scalpel, and the episode cuts to black.

Oh, cool, so he’s alive?

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

That seems to be the long and short of the scene — just letting us know that Timothy Olyphant’s character survived his injuries and will likely be back. In the penultimate episode of The Book of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter Cad Bane made the trek out to Freetown to warn the Marshal and his people that getting involved in Boba Fett’s gang war would not be in their interests, punctuating his point by shooting Vanth and his new deputy.

The episode wasn’t clear on whether Vanth survived, or whether Freetown’s people would join in on Fett’s side anyway. Boba Fett’s finale cleared up both points. Freetown came to the rescue, and Vanth is getting some new mechanical guts, courtesy of Boba Fett’s allies — just like Fennec Shand before him. You might say it’s the least Boba could do, after taking back the armor the Mandalorian had because he took from Vanth, who bought it fair and square from the Jawas who totally stole it from Boba in the first place.

This puts Vanth in a place where he can guest star in the next season of The Mandalorian with no explanation necessary.

When does The Mandalorian season 3 premiere?

The Mandalorian season 3 does not yet have a release date, but it began filming in October 2021. As of this post, it is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in the second half of 2022.