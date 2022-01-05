Book of Boba Fett episode 2 has a black wookiee and other familiar faces

The Book of Boba Fett’s second episode dragged the bounty hunter-turned crime lord further into the sands of Tatooine and the planet’s seedy underbelly. But while Boba Fett got his hands a little dirtier, die-hard Star Wars fans were treated to a few cameos from the series’ comics and even old deleted scenes.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 2.]

This week’s episode once again told two different stories. One story continued the adventures of Boba and his former-assassin assistant Fennec Shand doing their best to establish the Fett as the new daimyo of Tatooine’s bustling crime empire. Episode 2’s other tale followed Boba as he trained the Tuskens and orchestrated an old-fashioned wild west train robbery.

In preparation for the heist, Boba decides to steal a few speeders from a no-good gang that’s been hanging around the area, which brings us the episode’s biggest and most surprising cameo. Boba eventually finds the gang drinking at Tosche Station, an old haunting ground of Luke Skywalker — in fact, as luck would have it, two of Luke’s friends are at the bar when Boba arrives.

Image: Disney Plus

These two human characters — who spend most of the scene getting accosted by the gang — are Camie and Fixer and they first showed up in a deleted scene from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. In that scene, they’re also hanging out at the Tosche Station bar before Luke finds them and implores them to look up at the sky as he insists a battle between starships is going on — the one that would eventually result in R2-D2 and C-3PO getting marooned on Tatooine.

While these two aren’t played by the same actors they were in the original 1977 scene, it’s still a nice callback to a very specific kind of longtime Star Wars fan.

The episode’s other two appearances happen a little earlier in the episode, during the present-day timeline, as Boba tries to figure out who exactly put a hit out for him, he eventually meets the culprits: the Hutt Twins. These two aren’t exactly a cameo, in that they’re new characters, but they are the first appearance of any Hutts in The Book of Boba Fett so far, which makes them pretty notable.

Image: Disney Plus

We know very little beyond what’s mentioned in Boba Fett about what happened after Jabba died. As the show says, Bib Fortuna took over and the Hutts were otherwise pre-occupied. But why and with what hasn’t been clear (here or in any other canonical Star Wars properties). While the Hutt twins only get a brief introduction in episode 2, it seems they’ll be pretty important to the series going forward.

Image: Disney Plus

Speaking of the Twins, they’re also the party that brings along this episode’s other legacy character: Black Krrsantan. Black Krrsantan is the black-furred Wookiee that Boba refers to as a gladiator. (That’s true, by the way, Krrsantan really was a gladiator briefly, which means that Boba might know him personally or by reputation). Krrsantan is a Wookiee bounty hunter who frequently worked for Jabba the Hutt in the days of the Galactic Empire and even briefly for Darth Vader. The Wookiee has previously shown up in comic series like Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra, but this is his live-action debut.

While the series hasn’t been flooded in Star Wars references so far, it’s nice to see episode 2 of Book of Boba Fett bring in a few familiar faces from around the galaxy, along with moving the plot forward by finally bringing the Hutts back to Tatooine.