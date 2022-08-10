Boeing delivers its first 787 Dreamliner after pausing for over a year

Boeing is starting to overcome one of its larger hurdles in recent memory. CNBC notes the aircraft maker has delivered its first 787 Dreamliner in over a year, supplying American Airlines with one out of the nine vehicles it expects to receive in 2022. Boeing paused manufacturing in May 2021 as the Federal Aviation Administration reviewed how the company inspected planes following a string of manufacturing problems.

The company had to halt deliveries multiple times in less than a year after detecting potentially dangerous production problems, such as fuselage spacing. The FAA only cleared Boeing to resume deliveries on Monday. Dreamliner handovers have been on hold for most of the past two years between the manufacturing defects and a pandemic that dramatically curbed passenger flights.

There’s a strong incentive to put the 787 Dreamliner into customers’ hands. The flaws and ensuing production cuts will cost Boeing $5.5 billion, and that’s on top of serious 737 Max issues that led to crashes killing 346 people. Boeing has a tarnished reputation, and these deliveries could help it (slowly) mend its image while capitalizing on an air travel revival.