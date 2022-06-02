BMW’s new entry-level EV is the iX1 SUV

is expanding its lineup of electric vehicles once again. The is an crossover — BMW announced a third-gen edition of that vehicle as well. The iX1 is pegged as an entry-level model that’s to supplant the i3 as the automaker’s least expensive EV.

The company the X1 will have two petrol and two diesel engine options when it arrives in October. Those variants “will immediately be followed by” the iX1 xDrive30, along with plug-in hybrid versions.

The iX1 will have a dual-motor powertrain with one on each axle. They’ll produce a combined output of 313 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. BMW says the EV will be able to go from zero to 100 kh/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds.

The automaker estimates the iX1 will have a range of up to 438 kilometers (272 miles). It can be charged at a rate of up to 127 kW and BMW claims you’ll be able to top up the battery charge level to 80 percent of capacity in 29 minutes at high-speed public stations.

Inside the EV, you’ll see a curved display with support for voice and touch controls. The central console includes a wireless charging tray for your smartphone. There will be support for BMW Digital Key Plus, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

BMW will build all models in the X1 lineup at its plant in Regensburg, Germany. It’s keeping many of the details about the iX1 under wraps for now, including the battery capacity and pricing. The company should reveal pricing closer to the launch window.