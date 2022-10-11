BMW’s i4 M50 is an engineering triumph

In an EV market increasingly populated by SUVs, trucks and the tiny SUVs we call crossovers, it’s refreshing to have another actual electric car option. But the 2022 BMW i4 M50 is more than just a sedan with an EV powertrain shoved inside. It’s a fine-tuning of suspension, chassis and power that should give those looking at future BMW EVs a reason to be excited.

Starting at $67,300, the all-wheel drive performance Gran Coupe delivers M power in a package that’s actually quite comfortable on long road trips. The i4 M50 might take a range hit compared to the regular i4, but if you’re looking for an outstanding driving experience both on the twisties and on the highway, this is definitely worth considering while shopping for your next electric car. If M models aren't quite your speed, BMW recently announced the announced significantly cheaper 2023 i4 eDrive35. That EV arrives in the first quarter of 2023, and will start at $52,395. Watch the video below for the full story on the BMW i4 M50.