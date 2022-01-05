BMW will use Amazon’s Fire TV to power an 8K backseat ‘Theatre Screen’

Never mind cars that coddle drivers — BMW wants to give rear seat passengers the deluxe treatment. It’s previewing a 31-inch, 8K “Theatre Screen” passenger option based on Fire TV for cars. Cue it up and the 32:9 screen will extend from the headliner, complete with 5G data and Bowers & Wilkins surround sound. You’ll even watch the sunblinds close and listen to an opening theme from soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer.

Content from Amazon’s platform will ‘only’ play in 4K, and few videos will make full use of the ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio. You can tilt the screen for an ideal view, though, and two rear passengers can control the volume and the rest of the entertainment system.

BMW didn’t say which vehicles would include Theatre Screen beyond “future” models, but you’ll access it as part of the My Modes feature that debuted in the iX. The price and availability also weren’t available, although you can presume this will get expensive. Not that cost is necessarily a concern for the target audience — this may be as much for chauffeured customers as it is parents hoping to spoil their kids during road trips.

