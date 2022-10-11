BMW will distract you with casual games while you charge your EV

It’s not just Tesla that can offer games to play while you’re waiting in your car. BMW is teaming up with AirConsole to deliver casual games in its cars starting in 2023. The technology downloads games to your infotainment system, and uses your phone as the controller. This is clearly meant to keep you distracted while you charge your EV, but the automaker sees this as helpful for any time you’re waiting in the car — say, to pick someone up at the airport.

BMW didn’t say which vehicles were first in line for the gaming upgrade. However, it pitched AirConsole’s tech as a ‘perfect’ fit for the Curved Display already in use in vehicles like the iX.

This isn’t quite as flexible as Tesla’s approach to games, which lets you play using dedicated controllers and even the car’s steering wheel. However, it could still prove valuable if you want to do more while waiting than fiddle with your phone. It’s also an acknowledgment that the role of a car’s infotainment is shifting in the EV era, when you can spend half an hour at a charging station. They now serve as media hubs that are just as useful when your car is idle.