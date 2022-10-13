BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform

BMW will use AWS’s cloud platform to process data from millions of connected cars. | Photo by Roberto Baldwin for The The Hamden Journal

BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud software to manage data from its connected vehicles, the companies announced Thursday.

BMW says it has roughly 20 million connected vehicles on the road today. The AWS software will be integrated into BMW’s “Neue Klasse” platform for its future lineup of electric vehicles. This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models,” Nicolai Krämer, vice president of vehicle connectivity platforms at the BMW Group, said in a statement.

This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models”

Modern vehicles run more on software than ever before,…

Continue reading…