Blue Origin’s next crewed spaceflight is scheduled for August 4th

has revealed when sixth crewed flight will take place. The NS-22 mission (New Shepard’s 22nd launch overall) is set for August 4th, which is two months to the day after . The launch window opens at 9:30AM ET.

The company recently the passengers who will travel to the edge of space this time around. Among them are engineer Sara Sabry and entrepreneur Mário Ferreira, who will be the first Egyptian and Portuguese people to visit space, respectively. Mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, meanwhile, will become the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, venture to Challenger Deep (believed to be the deepest point of the ocean) and cross the — the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

The crew also includes Coby Cotton, a cofounder of the popular trickshot and comedy YouTube channel , and telecoms executive Steve Young. The sixth passenger is Clint Kelly III, who started the Autonomous Land Vehicle project at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the 1980s. Blue Origin notes that Kelly is credited with creating the technology base that paved the way for modern self-driving vehicles.