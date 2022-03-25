Bloodborne PS1 demake creators reveal Bloodborne Kart, a real game

The creators of Bloodborne PSX, the PlayStation-style “demake” of FromSoftware’s gothic horror action-RPG, have a new project coming: Bloodborne Kart. It’s a new racing game also inspired by Bloodborne, with some Crash Team Racing (OK, and Mario Kart) thrown in.

Bloodborne PSX’s developer confirmed the kart racer’s development in a tweet on Thursday, saying their next PSone-style throwback is “real and will be coming out as soon as it’s ready.” That teaser shows a chunky polygonal hunter throwing on some goggles, approaching its Victorian-era motorcycle in the style of Shotaro Kaneda, and getting ready to race.

Bloodborne Kart’s creators also shared a preview of the game’s music, an incredibly peppy title screen tune inspired by themes from the original Bloodborne.

Bloodborne PSX fans may recall they’ve already gotten a peek at Bloodborne Kart. The demake’s creators joked on last year’s April Fool’s Day that the Bloodborne demake was “CANCELED and we’re making [Bloodborne Kart] instead.” Like many April Fool’s Day pranks about video games, that goof turned out to be real.

Bloodborne PSX, which launched in January, is free to download from itch.io.