Bloodborne Kart is a new fan project from the makers of the PSX demake

Bloodborne’s seventh anniversary was earlier this week, and even though FromSoftware lets fans languish without a PC port, Lilith Walther — creator of the popular Bloodborne PSX demake — continues to keep the community fed, watered, and loved with her new fan project: Bloodborne Kart.

Bloodborne Kart seems to be exactly what the name implies: a Bloodborne kart racer. It has the same graphics and overall vibe of the PSX demake, but instead of felling foul beasts, the Hunter will now get the opportunity to roam the streets of Yharnam and possibly beyond on a sweet-ass motorcycle. I’m hoping there will be the opportunity to race against my faves like Father Gascoigne, Micolash, and Gehrman, as well as some of Bloodborne’s less-humanoid denizens like… why the hell not, the Orphan of Kos. It’s Bloodborne Kart — there are no rules. The title screen music — made by Evelyn Lark, who also composed the music for Bloodborne PSX — is already a certified bop.

Like she did with Bloodborne PSX, Walther will provide daily development updates on her Twitter page, offering neat tidbits into the making of such an unlooked-for but right-on-time project.

Time for the first #BloodborneKart dev thread! I started making the hunter anim set for the heavy bike so I have something to work with when I revive and build off of the codebase I wrote for the 2021 april fools video. pic.twitter.com/3BBRPGdq7x — Lilith.zip ️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) March 25, 2022

According to Walther, there is no firm release date on Bloodborne Kart, stating that it’ll “coming out as soon as it’s ready.” Take your time — we all know it’ll likely come out before the Bloodborne PC port anyway.