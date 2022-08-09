Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes on August 30th, the studio announced in a published on Tuesday. The date coincides with the end of the game’s recently launched Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event. Blizzard notes players will still have the chance to earn free loot boxes after the 30th. Additionally, the game will automatically open any loot boxes in a player’s inventory before the launch of . With the new game set to replace Overwatch at that point, that will ensure players don’t lose any skins and other cosmetics before the switch.

In June, Blizzard announced Overwatch 2 in favor of a seasonal battle pass and a “consistently updated” in-game store. The move came after the studio said it in Belgium and the Netherlands due to laws in those countries against that kind of monetization.