Blizzard brings the chaos with new Warcraft mobile game

Blizzard has revealed its new Warcraft mobile game, Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a free-to-play action strategy mobile game that seems like a traditional Warcraft strategy game with a cutesy, Hearthstone-looking tower defense twist. In it, players will choose from one of five types of leaders taken from Warcraft lore to command their troops or “minis” in battle. Players will be able to play in PvE and PvP modes, earning gold to deploy more powerful minions to complete objectives like defeating a raid boss.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble was first revealed, buried in Blizzard’s quarterly earnings report back in February. It represents the Blizzard arm of the publisher’s push into making original content for the mobile market accompanied by the forthcoming Diablo Immortal and joining Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile and King’s Candy Crush. Blizzard actually planned two mobile games for the Warcraft franchise with the other being a take on the wildly popular Pokémon Go. Late last week, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tweeted that game had been scrapped.

The past few weeks has seen Blizzard sharing a flurry of updates about many of its tentpole properties. Last week, Diablo Immortal, a mobile version of the isometric CRPG got a June 2nd release date, the newest World of Warcraft expansion Dragonflight was announced, and Overwatch 2 entered closed beta.

The rapid pace of announcements is shadowed by the looming legal battles the company faces, including uncertainty surrounding CEO Bobby Kotick’s position post-acquisition, and a pending union vote by the QA department of one of its subsidiaries, Raven Software. The company is also still in the process of being bought by Microsoft, with shareholders voting to approve the transaction last week.

You can pre-register for Warcraft Arclight Rumble now on Google Play and with Apple App Store coming soon.