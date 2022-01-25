Blizzard announces ‘brand-new survival game’ set in new universe

Blizzard Entertainment, the home of StarCraft, World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch, is making a “brand-new survival game for PC and console,” the developer announced Tuesday. The untitled survival game will be set in an all-new universe, unrelated to Blizzard’s existing fantasy and sci-fi properties.

Blizzard’s survival game was revealed in the form of a developer recruitment news item on the company’s website. Here’s how Blizzard describes its new game:

Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.

The announcement is accompanied by two pieces of artwork. One shows what appears to be an ax-wielding ranger wearing an animal skull-shaped helmet and light armor crouching in a forest. A window or mirror across from her appears to show a portal to another, more-modern world. The other piece of artwork shows something of the inverse: a pair of teenagers in a modern-day city environment stumbling upon a fantasy world, complete with a floating castle in the distance.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

A title, release platforms, and release date were not specified, but the project sounds well into development. Shortly after the news was posted, Blizzard Entertainment head Mike Ybarra said on Twitter, “I’ve played many hours of this project with the team and I’m incredibly excited about the team’s vision and the brand-new world it presents for players to immerse themselves in together.”

Developing …