Blink video doorbells and cameras drop to record-low prices

Amazon is on its Blink video doorbells and cameras, so folks who’ve been looking to add to their setup may be interested in checking out these deals. Several of the gadgets have dropped to all-time-low prices, including a bundle of the Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2. That will currently , which is 31 percent off the regular price of $85.

The doorbell offers live video at 1080p resolution with infrared capabilities for nighttime use and two-way audio. Amazon says the device will be able to run for up to two years on a pair of AA batteries. Setup should be straightforward enough through the Blink app. Amazon also notes that the doorbell is weather resistant and it has a seal that offers protection against water.

Naturally, you’ll be able to use Alexa to manage the doorbell. You can use the voice assistant to operate the two-way audio function, arm and disarm the device and get chime and motion alerts. On an Alexa-powered display or your phone, you’ll be able to access a live feed of what the doorbell’s camera can see.

The Sync Module 2, meanwhile, enables users to control Blink devices from the Blink Home Monitor app. Plug a USB storage drive into the Sync Module 2, and you’ll be able to save recordings of motion-activated video clips. You’ll be able to view the footage via the Blink app or by plugging the flash drive into your computer.

Elsewhere in the sale, Amazon has dropped the price of a Video Doorbell (without a bundled Sync Module 2) . That’s 30 percent off the regular price of $50 and also marks a record low.

