Blade’s crush on Capt. Marvel is the most adorbs part of Midnight Suns

Marvel fans enjoying Marvel’s Midnight Suns are having a lot of schoolyard fun, having discovered a dialogue option in the game that makes it super clear that vampire-hunter Blade has the hots for Captain Marvel, Earth’s mightiest hero.

This might cause a few role-playing problems for the player character. Part of Midnight Suns’ charm is “bonding” with favorite characters — aka socializing with them at the hero hideout after a big mission. Bonding goes through several levels, each conferring performance benefits when you’re out in the field.

Midnight Suns: Blade has a huge crush on Captain Marvel.

Me: Aww, that’s so fun, you get to tease him about it. Cute!

Also Me: Back it up, my guy! She has a boyfriend and they’re adorable together! — Jenn K. Tidwell (@jk_tidwell) December 5, 2022

So if you have eyes for Carol Danvers, just know that Blade is none-too-subtly signaling he does too. The dialogue tree in question pops up about a third of the way through the game’s story.

[Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.]

The conversation in question comes after a main story mission in which Captain Marvel thwarts Dr. Faustus by absorbing all the energy from his doomsday bomb. That deffo caught Blade’s attention, and he’s doing a bad job of hiding it just how smitten he is.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launched right before the weekend, so a lot of fans are just getting to the good stuff, making social media a very droll place.

Minor spoilers but favourite part of Midnight Suns so far is Blade’s massive crush on Captain Marvel — Persevering Salaryman (@BallisticRooks) December 4, 2022

I’m like “ask the avengers how they feel about you” and my character starts going on a rant about how it’s so obvious blade is in love with captain marvel. I DID NOT WANT TO SAY THAT. SHES MINE. IVE BEEN RIZZING HER UP EVERY NIGHT — Finn Patrick Clisham (@lolyeetfilm) December 4, 2022

Our Merry Marvel Marching Society has a lot more going on back at The Abbey. Did you know Blade runs a book club? Captain Marvel’s in it, too. She sits next to him on the couch while they make this month’s next selection — but don’t get any ideas about that, Eric.

Steve! Bruh! What are you doing?!

Wow, Blade runs a book club as a cover to get close to Captain Marvel because he has a massive crush on her….omg somehow they made it worst by involving Steve Rogers…hahaha — Tech Junkie (@techjunkiejh) November 30, 2022

So, will Captain Marvel come around? Or is Blade getting friendzoned? Well, we hear Carol herself might have her sights set on another hunka-hunka burnin’ vengeance.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.