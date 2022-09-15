Blade Runner 2099 TV series coming to Prime Video

Amazon Studios announced on Thursday that Blade Runner 2099, a new live-action series set after the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 film and Dennis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel, is currently in production for Prime Video. This news comes nearly a year following Scott’s announcement that he was working on a 10-episode series set in the Blade Runner universe, with a pilot for the series reportedly completed.

No word yet regarding the series’ cast, characters, plot, or release date, but according to Deadline, writer-producer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls, Halo) has written the script and will be executive producing the series. Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, as well as Blade Runner 2049 writer Michael Green, are also attached as executive producers.

“[W]e are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created,” Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a press statement. “We recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

Blade Runner 2099 follows the premiere of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the CG anime series set between the events of Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, which debuted on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll last fall.