Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney Plus streaming date

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered in theaters in early November. The film, which stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Tenoch Huerta, earned more than $180 million in its opening weekend, becoming the highest-grossing November opening in North America, while netting more than $330 million globally. You may be thinking, “It’s too soon to prognosticate exactly when Wakanda Forever will be streaming,” but you’d be wrong.

While Disney hasn’t yet confirmed a date for Wakanda Forever’s arrival on Disney Plus, the company’s previous patterns with Marvel Cinematic Universe installments suggest that the movie will stream in the very near future.

Since the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney has had a minimum 45-day window between the theatrical debut and streaming release for MCU films. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was made available to stream on Disney Plus on June 22, 47 days after its theatrical debut on May 6. Thor: Love and Thunder arrived on Disney Plus on Sept. 8, 62 days after its premiere on July 8.

Using those examples as potential guiding posts, Wakanda Forever could come to Disney Plus some time between Dec. 26 (45 days after its. Nov. 11 theatrical premiere) and mid-January.

A Christmas-season arrival for Wakanda Forever would make a lot of sense. It’s one of the biggest movie events of the year, and it’s a time of year where families are often looking for entertainment events.

In the meantime, you can see the film in theaters or read our spoiler-free review, which describes the movie as a strong success: “When [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] manages not only to meet the verve and creativity of 2018’s Black Panther, but ultimately to tell its own successful story, it feels no less astonishing than a man with wings on his ankles soaring through the air. As surely as love can blossom out of heartache, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has transformed tragedy into triumph.”