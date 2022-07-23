Black Panther 2 trailer gives the first glimps of Namor at SDCC 2022

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived to show the future of the MCU’s most advanced nation. The trailer, which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, showed off Black Panther’s most important returning characters, like Shuri played by Letitia Wright, M’Baku played by Winston Duke, and Nakia played by Lupia Nyong’o.

Additionally, Tenoch Huerta joins the cast as Namor, and the trailer sees him rising from the ocean. Namor isn’t the only new character coming to the MCU with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Dominique Thorn joins as Riri Williams — aka Ironheart — as well.

Image: Marvel Studios

Between the original Black Panther and its sequel, star Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, the MCU’s Black Panther, passed away after a quiet battle with cancer. Marvel president Kevin Fiege has made it clear in the past that the role of T’Challa will not be recast.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also brings back characters like Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), Ramonda (Angela Basset), and Okoye (Danai Gurira). The Black Panther sequel will also bring back original-movie director Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote Wakanda Forever with Joe Robert Cole, Coogler’s collaborator on the script for the original.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022. Check out the first poster: