Black Friday sales on Sonos soundbars are live at Best Buy

Best Buy is rolling out its Black Friday sales on Sonos soundbars in addition to its existing Black Friday sales. From now through November 28th, you can find a number of excellent Sonos speakers, all discounted to their lowest price ever. There are plenty of options when it comes to soundbars and speakers, but Sonos makes some of the best on the market, making this sale worth checking out if you’re looking for ways to upgrade your home audio.

The Sonos Arc is an all-around great soundbar that produces powerful, room-filling audio, whether you’re using it as a standalone device or with auxiliary wireless speakers like the Sonos Sub or Sonos One SL. The Arc does feature eARC support, which allows for faster communication between your TV and soundbar, and lossless Dolby Atmos support for Blu-ray players. However, it’s important to check if your TV supports Dolby Atmos over ARC to take full advantage of this.

The Arc’s Trueplay feature, which allows you to fine-tune the soundbar’s audio based on the layout of your room, is helpful in optimizing your listening experience but is still only available for iOS devices. Read our review.

If the features of the Sonos Arc grabbed your attention but you’re shopping around for something smaller, the second-generation Sonos Beam might be the way to go. Normally $449.99, Best Buy has discounted the 25-inch soundbar to $359.99. The Beam shares many of the same features as the larger 45-inch Sonos Arc, including eARC support and the ability to wirelessly pair with the Sonos Sub and Sonos One SL speakers for surround sound. However, the Beam lacks upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers and still relies on an iOS-exclusive app to take advantage of Sonos Trueplay. Read our review.

You can also find discounts on two versions of the Sonos One speaker at Best Buy. Whether you’re looking for a standalone Bluetooth speaker with integrated voice assistants or a companion speaker for your Sonos Beam or Arc setup, there’s a model of the Sonos One that fits the bill.

The second-generation Sonos One is on sale for $175.99 at Best Buy instead of its usual $219.99. The Sonos One has Amazon Alexa support baked in, allowing you to perform all of your usual Alexa skills and control playback with your voice. Like other speakers in the Sonos ecosystem, the Sonos One can be linked with other Sonos speakers around your home using the Sonos app or through Apple Airplay 2. The standard Sonos One can also serve as a surround speaker by pairing it with an existing Arc or Beam soundbar.