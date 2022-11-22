Black Friday 2022 Apple deals: iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more

Plenty of tech is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday including Apple products. Below, we’ve compiled the best Black Friday deals on Apple devices that we could find, including laptops, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. We’ll be keeping an eye out for iPhone deals as well, though we’ll likely see carrier discounts on Black Friday and not actual price cuts on hardware.

The best Black Friday iPad deals

It’s a great time to buy an iPad. The base iPad from 2021 with a Lightning connector is a good value for $269.99. The $100 discount that brings the 2021 iPad Mini with a USB-C connector down to $399.99 is good, too, even though that deal isn’t new. If you’re looking for a high-end option, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor and Mini LED screen has never been cheaper than it is now, costing $899.99 for the 256GB version.

The best Black Friday AirPods deals

The AirPods’ small size makes them a great stocking stuffer, even though they’re a bit on the pricey side for a stocking (unless your family puts way cooler stuff into theirs than mine did). The brand-new, second-gen AirPods Pro with noise cancellation have received a $50 discount, bringing them down to $199.99 at multiple retailers. If you don’t want to spend that much, the third-gen AirPods are discounted to $139.99, which is $30 off. That model lacks noise cancellation and silicone ear tips, but is otherwise similar to the Pros in design. Even cheaper are the second-gen AirPods, available for as low as $79 at Amazon. We’ve previously seen better deals floating around for the AirPods Max compared to what’s available now, but they’re $449 at most retailers, down from the $549 you’d pay if you shop at Apple.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

The holidays are a great time to finally get the discount you’ve been waiting for on the latest Apple Watch models. Even the latest Apple Watch Series 8 is seeing price cuts of up to $50 off of its usual price. The 41mm-sized option with GPS capabilities is $349 while the larger 45mm model is $379.99 instead of $429. The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra is considerably more expensive at its original $799 cost, but even that’s $60 off for the holidays.

The best Black Friday MacBook deals

There are a lot of MacBook models out there, and the discounts we’re seeing for Black Friday are — so far — similar to what we’ve seen before. But there are still some savings to be found. The MacBook Air with the M1 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM is down to $799.99 ($200 off). The 2022 MacBook Air model, which brings several upgrades including a new design, a better webcam and display, MagSafe charging, and the M2 chip, is $1,049 instead of $1,199.

At Best Buy, you can get a solid deal on the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro that’s packed with ports along with the M1 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,599 ($400 off). The bigger 16-inch 2021 model that has the M1 Pro with the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, is $1,999 at Best Buy, $500 off its normal price.

The Best Black Friday Apple accessory deals

The Apple Pencil (second-gen) is down to $89 at Walmart, a price that we’ve seen before, but remains a good deal. This stylus is compatible only with the most recent two iterations of the iPad Air, the latest iPad Mini, and iPad Pro models dating back to the 2018 redesign that brought the USB-C connector to Apple’s tablet lineup.

Apple’s AirTag trackers are a popular accessory for iPhone users, since you can slip one into a bag, luggage, or a pocket and track its location through the robust Find My network. Normally $29 per tracker, you can get now a four-pack for $79.98, which reduces the cost per tracker to about $20.

