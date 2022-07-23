Black Adam’s San Diego Comic-Con trailer makes him seem like a villain

During the Black Adam panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, star Dwayne Johnson emphasized that even though his character has no problem killing or maiming people who get in his way, he’s really more of an antihero than a proper villain. Watching Black Adam’s latest trailer, though, and the way the movie’s titular character bashes a number of DC’s classic superheroes, it’s hard not to see Teth-Adam as a clear and present danger.

Black Adam’s latest trailer once again gives you the briefest of glimpses of the tragedy in Teth-Adam’s (Johnson) past that ultimately leads to his becoming a magically empowered superhuman somewhat similar (at least in power set and costume) to Shazam. Though Adam’s unable to save his family from a cruel fate in the distant past, in the modern day he uses his vast powers to exact brutal justice by doing things like knocking fighter jets out of the sky and attacking slick-looking people riding hover bikes.

Black Adam’s sure to have his reasons for killing all of the people that he does. But the trailer details how Black Adam’s actions draw the attention of the world’s heroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), all of whom seem much more keen on stopping him than trying to recruit him to their ranks.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st