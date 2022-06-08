Black Adam’s first trailer brings the thunder and the fury

After some major delays, director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam feature starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally hitting theaters this fall, and a new trailer’s just dropped introducing the movie’s titular antihero as he first comes to power in the modern age.

Black Adam’s first trailer introduces Teth-Adam (Johnson), a man born into enslavement in the fictional country of Kahndaq some time in the distant past. Though Teth-Adam dies by the hand of his enslavers, he’s brought back to life by a magical bolt of lightning seemingly called down by his son shortly before the boy dies from the strain of the ritual. It’s Teth-Adam’s son’s death in the past that first radicalizes him and emboldens him to use his newfound powers to seek a kind of justice so brutal that those around him are forced to lock him away.

Black Adam won’t just be a story about Adam himself, though, and the trailer teases how a version of the Justice Society of America, consisting of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), will rise to stop him.

Black Adam thunders into theaters on October 21st.