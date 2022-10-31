Bizarre Instagram outage leaves some thinking they’re banned

You’re not alone if you’re unable to check your Instagram feeds. Instagram has confirmed that some users are “having issues” accessing their accounts. The social network hasn’t identified a cause as of this writing, but some users have received notices that their accounts were suspended, while others have seen their follower counts drop.

We’ve asked Instagram for further comment on the outage and will let you know if we hear more. Reports of failures started spiking on Downdetector shortly before 9AM Eastern. They’re not consistent, however, as many users (including here at The Hamden Journal) aren’t running into problems.

This isn’t the first significant outage in the past year. Meta’s social networks suffered a major outage roughly a year ago after a bug disconnected key parts of the social media giant’s backbone network. More recently, Instagram fixed a bug in early October that prevented iOS users from accessing the service. These hiccups aren’t frequent, but they suggest Instagram still has teething troubles as it continues to grow.

Developing…