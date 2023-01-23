BioWare loses veteran Mass Effect writer Mac Walters

Mac Walters has become the latest BioWare veteran to leave the company. Walters — who was the senior writer on Mass Effect, lead writer on its two sequels, the narrative director of the ill-fated Anthem, and, most recently, the production director on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf — announced his departure on LinkedIn.

“These past 19 years have been a life-changing experience to say the least, and it made the choice to go very difficult,” Walters wrote. “I’ve worked with so many wonderful people and had the privilege to be a part of the most amazing teams and projects.”