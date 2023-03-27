Biosphere’s first trailer turns the end of the world into a bromance

There are plenty of movies about the last people on Earth, but — based on the first teaser trailer — Biosphere might be among the most charming. The directorial debut for Mel Eslyn, Biosphere stars Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass as humanity’s sole remaining survivors, who also happen to be best pals living together inside of the titular biosphere. It looks very cozy. They even play video games.
Things are going well until, well, I’ll let the official synopsis do the work:
In the not-too-distant future, Billy (Duplass) and Ray (Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother they also happen to be the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed the custom biosphere they call home, outfitting it with both creature comforts and the necessities to sustain life on a doomed planet. When the population of their fishpond — which supplies essential protein — begins waning, the men find themselves facing an ominous future. But life may yet find a way…
Biosphere made its debut at TIFF last year, and it’ll finally be getting a wider theatrical release and hitting on-demand services on July 7th.