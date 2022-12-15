BioShock concept artist Robb Waters designs futuristic VR bodysuits

By Matt Leone | Dec. 12, 2022

As part of The Hamden Journal’s The Next 10 special issue, where we’re looking at the future of the things we cover, we reached out to some of our favorite artists and asked them to envision what games and entertainment will look like in 10 years. Here, concept artist Robb Waters (System Shock, BioShock, BioShock Infinite) designs a set of bodysuits that will make virtual reality games more realistic, as part of a fictional project he calls Deep Rift VR Explorers.

“The inspiration and thought behind this piece is simply the further development of biometric virtual reality suits,” he says. “These suits would provide for a better cause-and-effect simulation VR experience.”