Biden says it ‘remains to be seen’ if AI is dangerous

Artificial intelligence has reached a new level of interest ever since ChatGPT burst into the scene. The AI chatbot with its eerily human-like responses has lit a fire under many tech giants and smaller tech companies that are now rushing to release their rival offerings. US President Joe Biden, however, wants them to be careful and make sure that their products are safe before opening them up to the public. According to AP and Reuters, the president has met up with his science and technology advisors, which include academics and executives from Google and Microsoft, to discuss the “risks and opportunities” of artificial intelligence.

While the meeting likely won’t culminate in a banning of ChatGPT like what happened in Italy, the president doesn’t seem to be convinced that AI is perfectly safe at this point in time. When asked if AI is dangerous, he responded: “It remains to be seen. Could be.” He told the group:” “Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public…AI can help deal with some very difficult challenges like disease and climate change, but it also has to address the potential risks to our society, to our economy, to our national security.”

The White House told the news organizations that the president also used the opportunity to discuss “the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards.” Further, he talked about his previous calls on Congress to pass legislation that would protect kids’ privacy online.

It doesn’t sound like policies were made and big changes were planned during the meeting. But Russell Wald from the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence told AP that the president has set “the stage for a national dialogue on the topic by elevating attention to AI.” Last year, the Biden administration also released its Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights. It’s meant to guide the design and deployment of AI and other automated systems in a way that protects “the American public in the age of artificial intelligence.”