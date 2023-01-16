Beyond Good and Evil 2 development continues amidst Ubisoft cancellations

“Beyond Good and Evil 2’s development is under way and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise,” a Ubisoft spokesperson tells Eurogamer. For those keeping track, that means it’s been almost fifteen years since Ubisoft released its first trailer for the game, which is longer than it took to get gaming’s other development-hell classic Duke Nukem Forever out the door. The original Beyond Good and Evil was released in 2003.
Between last week’s news and the cancellations announced last year, Ubisoft has ended development on over half a dozen titles in the last twelve months. Skull and Bones, the multiplayer-focused pirate game that’s reportedly been in development since 2013, also saw its release date push back from March 2023.