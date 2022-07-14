Beyoncé — and her music — is now on TikTok

The world’s biggest pop star just joined one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.

Beyoncé joined TikTok Thursday morning, announcing her presence with a video compilation of fans dancing to her latest single, “Break My Soul,” which has been trending on the app since its release last month.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B,” she wrote.

Along with her TikTok, Beyoncé’s entire catalog will be available on the platform for people to use as sounds in their own videos, as reported by Variety. Even before Beyoncé joined, “Break My Soul” was a popular sound used on TikTok, with thousands of fans dancing, lip syncing, and using it as backing audio.

Beyoncé jumping on TikTok is interesting given her social media presence up to this point. She’s on Twitter but hadn’t posted since 2020 until a few weeks ago when she announced new music. She’s most active on Instagram, where she’s announced her pregnancy and quietly dropped hints about upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, many celebrities use TikTok as an unfiltered way to connect with fans and signal that they’re tapped into trends, viral challenges, and more. For artists, superstars, and indie acts, TikTok has proven to be a powerful tool for creating viral hits: in 2021, the company said 430 songs exceeded 1 billion video views on the app.